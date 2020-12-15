Rouble regains ground after sell-off driven by geopolitical concerns

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Tuesday and stocks inched higher after a sell-off overnight that was sparked by a resurgence of geopolitical concerns.

At 0732 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 73.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX, hovering halfway between the level of nearly 74 that it touched in late Monday trade and an almost four-month peak of 72.79 it hit in early trade.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses scrambled on Monday to investigate and respond to a sweeping hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

Russia has denied any wrongdoing and President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Meanwhile concerns over the possibility of international sanctions surfaced once again as a joint media investigation said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia's FSB security service as the would-be killers of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that Russia tried to kill Navalny, who collapsed on a domestic flight in August.

"We keep our forecasts of 72.00-72.50 roubles per dollar for the first half of 2021 but the short-term outlook could be not as bright as one could have imagined a couple of days ago if the sanction noise remains on the market," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.7% to reach 89.08 the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, trading far from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was at $50.14 per barrel, down 0.4% on the day as tighter lockdowns in Europe and a forecast for a slower recovery in demand next year outweighed relief from vaccination rollouts.

Remaining above the $50 threshold, however, oil prices buttressed Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.2% to 1,400.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,261.7 points, heading back towards the all-time high of 3,314.2 it hit on Monday.

