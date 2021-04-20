Rouble recovers towards 76 vs dollar with eye on political risks

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared the previous session's losses and headed towards 76 against the dollar on Tuesday, but faced lingering headwinds about political tensions between Moscow and the West.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 76 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a 2021 low of 78.0450 hit in early April on expectations of imminent sanctions.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to trade at 91.69 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Lingering geopolitical risks have pressured the rouble for weeks. In early 2020, when oil prices hovered near current levels, the rouble was at 61-62 versus the dollar.

Rouble-denominated oil prices are at their highest since mid-2018, which points to an elevated risk-premium in the rouble, Locko Invest said.

The central bank's reaction to the latest U.S. sanctions and the related market turmoil is in focus. A Reuters poll showed it is expected to raise the main rate by 25 or 50 basis points on Friday.

This week, allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny disclosed plans to hold the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday, as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger strike.

Wednesday's planned demonstration falls on the same day as President Vladimir Putin gives a state-of-the-nation speech.

Any rouble weakness could be capped by Russia's month-end tax payment period that usually prompts export-focused companies to convert part of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were mixed, even though Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 1.1% to $67.76 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.8% to 1,488.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 3,590.9 points after hitting an all-time high of 3,605.49 on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

