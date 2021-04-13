Rouble recovers to 77 vs dollar, markets eye Moscow's tensions with the West

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Tuesday, stepping away from a five-month low against the dollar as the market kept a close watch on geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

The rouble was up 0.5% at 77.00 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX at 1430 GMT, moving away from its weakest level since Nov. 5 of 78.0450, which it touched last week.

It decoupled recently from moves in other emerging markets as well as the price of crude oil, Russia's key export, as it was hammered by fears about the situation in Ukraine.

Moscow on Tuesday warned the United States to stay away from Russia and Crimea, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered Washington's full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

The rouble and Russian bonds had earlier taken a hit after U.S. President Joe Biden said in March his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, allegations that Moscow denies.

"We expect the rouble's weakness to continue in 2Q20 until the milestones on the sanctions timeline pass, as well as tensions in Eastern Ukraine ease," said Sova Capital chief economist Artem Zaigrin.

In early 2020, when oil prices stood near current levels, the rouble was at around 63 against the greenback. Its weakness filters into consumer prices and dents living standards, while prompting Russia's central bank to consider raising borrowing costs.

Kirill Tremasov, the central bank's monetary policy chief, told Reuters it will consider raising the key rate by up to 50 basis points among other options at the April 23 meeting.

The rouble gained 0.3% against the euro to 91.90 EURRUBTN=MCX. A year ago, it traded near 80 against the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 1.1% at $64.00 a barrel, buttressing Russian stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.7% to 1,442.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was up 0.1% to 3,527.7 points.

