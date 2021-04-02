Rouble recovers to 76 vs dollar after OPEC+ decision

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to 76 versus the dollar in light trade on Friday, recovering from a week low hit the previous day after the OPEC+ group of the world's largest oil producers agreed to ease production cuts.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 75.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from a one-week low of 76.44 touched on Thursday.

Lacking momentum as major exchanges were closed for the long Easter weekend, the rouble was pricing in a 3% increase in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export. Brent last traded at $64.65. O/R

Oil prices inched higher despite the OPEC+ group's decision to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July.

But the rouble was still weaker than levels of around 73 versus the dollar seen just before President Joe Biden said last month Russia should "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking, allegations that Moscow denies.

The threat of new U.S. sanctions has crimped the Russian market since then, limiting any firming by the rouble, even though no new penalties have ensued so far.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 89.56 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.8% to 1,469.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% higher at 3,546.8 points, advancing towards an all-time high of 3,602.18 it hit last month.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich)

