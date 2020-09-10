Rouble recovers to 75 vs dollar after central bank confirms extra FX sales

By 1205 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 75.03 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a one-week high, and had gained 0.1% versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at 88.88.

Russia's currency received a boost from Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin confirming plans to convert foreign currency proceeds from the sale of its stake in Sberbank SBER.MM to the finance ministry into roubles by the end of this year.

The rouble could continue its recovery and head below 75 to the dollar, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov, but warned that another aggravation of relations between Russia and the West could lead to a strong fall in the Russian currency.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.1% at $40.36 a barrel.

Lingering political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the fallout from the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny continued to play against Russian assets, with the danger of more sanctions being triggered against Moscow.

Russian markets were given additional support late on Wednesday as the Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, revised its GDP figure to show the economy shrank 8% year-on-year in the second quarter, less than the 8.5% contraction previously reported.

Zabotkin on Thursday said the latest GDP figures would be taken into account at the central bank's next rate-setting meeting on Sept. 18.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% at 1,205.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.1% at 2,872.4 points.

