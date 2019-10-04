Rouble recovers on rate cut expectations, geopolitical hopes

By Andrey Ostroukh

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gained on Friday, climbing away from three-week lows amid growing expectations of a Russian rate cut as well as hopes for a decline in geopolitical risks linked to Moscow's relations with Ukraine.

This week, the rouble has ridden a wave of risk aversion driven by global economic worries, but it managed to pare losses before the weekend, outperforming emerging market peers.

The rouble was 0.7% stronger on the day at 64.70 versus the U.S. dollar as of 1142 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level in three weeks of 65.57 touched on Wednesday.

The Russian currency rose after the central bank's First Deputy Chairwoman, Ksenia Yudayeva, said the bank saw room for further rate cuts, sending a dovish signal three weeks before the next rate-setting meeting.

Expectations of more rate cuts were also underpinned by Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin, who said on Thursday that annual inflation in Russia was seen sliding below 3% in the first quarter of 2020. The central bank aims to keep inflation near a 4% target.

Such expectations sent yields of OFZ treasury bonds lower, while lifting their prices and boosting demand for roubles needed to buy into the Russian government debt. Yields of 10-year OFZ bonds fell to 6.97% from around 7.03% seen the day before RU10YT=RR.

Investors in Russian assets are also closely watching developments in Moscow-Kiev relations. Ukraine plans to carry out another prisoner swap with Russia and hopes it will take place next week.

"Intraday speculators are pricing in improvement in relations with Ukraine ... The rouble's target now is at 64.54 versus the dollar but we will unlikely reach it today," said a dealer at a major Western bank in Moscow.

Against the euro, the rouble firmed 0.4% to 71.11 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Concerns about downside pressure on the rouble from state foreign currency purchases at home faded after Russia's finance ministry announced only an incremental increase in daily FX buying to 9.2 billion roubles ($141.34 million) in October.

"We think the increase of MinFin's daily purchases will have no material effects on the rouble this month," VTB Capital said in a note, adding the size of the increase is small relative to the average daily volume of dollar-rouble trades.

Oil prices recovered after a sell-off earlier this week. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.8% at $58.15 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes tracked oil prices higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.8% to 1,317.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was little changed at 2,707.2 points, pressured by the rouble's advance.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 65.0925 roubles)

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramova; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mark Potter)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.