Rouble recovers from four-week low, stocks slide further

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble touched a four-week low early on Wednesday as U.S. President gave no new details about a possible interim trade deal with China, before recovering to trade slightly higher.

At 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 64.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after earlier reaching its lowest since Oct. 16, and had gained 0.1% to trade at 70.62 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It fell 0.5% against the dollar on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $61.72 a barrel.

In a speech on Tuesday, Trump said a trade deal "could happen soon" between the United States and China, but offered no new details on timings or negotiations.

Alfa Bank said the mood had turned gloomier, citing deteriorating confidence in a trade deal being signed, political turmoil in South America and escalating violence in Hong Kong as reasons to expect the Russian market to struggle on Wednesday.

The rouble could gain support from Wednesday's weekly OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, whose lucrative yields have been popular with foreign investors this year.

Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds RU10YT=RR, which move inversely to their price, reached their lowest level in more than six years on Friday of 6.31%, but have since risen to 6.47% as expectation of another rate cut by the central bank fades.

Global markets are focused on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to give a speech to U.S lawmakers at 1600 GMT.

Rosbank said the OFZ market is under pressure as positives from external factors are gradually evaporating.

"Expectations of the next Fed rate cut have shifted to September 2020 and uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade deal remains high," the bank said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down, falling for a fourth consecutive session.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.6% to 1,440.4. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 2,933.5.

