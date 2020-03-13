Rouble recovers from 4-yr lows, stocks up as oil climbs

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed in early trade on Friday, rising off four-year lows hit overnight amid an oil market selloff and widespread concerns about the impact of the coronavirus.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.11 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 75.49 on Thursday, a level last seen in early 2016.

Despite Friday's bounce, the rouble is one of the worst performing currencies against the dollar this year, having lost more than 15% of its value since late 2019.

Russian authorities have so far played down its steep drop from the levels of around 65 it traded at just a week ago.

The government said the economy was not at risk of contracting because of the slump in the price of oil, one of Russia's main exports, while the central bank started selling foreign currency for the first time since 2015, but in volumes that cannot change the market balance.

On Wednesday, the central bank sold an equivalent of 3.6 billion roubles ($49.2 million), which accounts for less than 1% of an average daily turnover of the past few days.

Some pressure on the dollar may be stemming from market players' intention to lock in profits in short-term positions ahead of the weekend, when authorities across the world will continue working on economic support measures, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank.

Against the euro, the rouble also gained 2.3% to 81.57 EURRUBTN=MCX. It sank as low as 85 this week, its weakest since 2016.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.9% at $34.50 a barrel. It touched a 2020 low of $31.02 on Monday.

Russian stock indexes were up in volatile trade. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 6.2% to 1,026.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.9% higher at 2,375.1 points.

($1 = 73.1160 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by John Stonestreet)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

