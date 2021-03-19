Rouble recovers from 10-day low vs dollar ahead of cenbank rate decision

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered from a 10-day low against the dollar on Friday, having taken a hit from weaker oil prices and political tensions between Moscow and Washington, as the market awaited the central bank's rate decision.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 74.16 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level since March 9 of 74.48 hit earlier in the day.

The rouble came under pressure this week after U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

A fall in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $63.5 per barrel on Friday from $70 on Monday also dented the Russian currency in early trade.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 88.41 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading at a distance from a seven-month high of 86.5150 touched earlier this week.

The central bank's reaction to the market turmoil is in focus. Annual inflation, the bank's main area of responsibility, has exceeded the 4% target as the rouble weakening filtered into prices, and risks of new sanctions increased.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters early this week said Russia's central bank (CBR) was likely to hold the key rate at 4.25% and might raise it in the coming months. But some analysts, including at Russia's biggest lender Sberbank SBER.MM, now expect a rate hike.

Higher rates will increase yields that the Russian market offers and will make lending more expensive, which could support the rouble and tame inflation but is negative for economic recovery.

The rate decision is due at 1030 GMT, followed by a media conference with Governor Elvira Nabiullina at 1200 GMT.

Russian stock indexes were down, hit by the slide in crude prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.7% to 1,478.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 3,481, having hit an all-time high of 3,602.18 on Monday.

