Rouble recovers away from three-month low after Putin's re-election

By 0736 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 91.93 RUBUTSTN=MCX, recovering from 93.4350 in early trade, its weakest point since Feb. 9.

It gained 1% to trade at 100.17 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.9% against the yuan to 12.75 CNYRUBTOM=MCX, having earlier fallen to its lowest since late December against both currencies.

The rouble had weakened steadily in the week leading up to the election, but the ultimate impact on the Russian market was limited.

"The rule is that when the voting results are widely expected and perceived by investors as certain, market reaction is usually muted," said Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia fintech.

Sawicki said Russia's isolation due to nonexistent hard currency capital flows was also suppressing market moves.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $85.82 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The removal of political uncertainty after Putin's election win will be a factor in the Russian stock market's favour in early trading, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% at 1,130.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged at 3,299.7 points.

Shares in TCS Holding TCSG.MM, owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff, fell to a 10-month low soon after the market's opening and was down more than 5% on the day, as Moscow trading resumed after the company redomiciled to Russia from Cyprus.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.