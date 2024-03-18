News & Insights

Rouble recovers away from three-month low after Putin's re-election

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 18, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

By 0736 GMT, the rouble was 1% stronger against the dollar at 91.93 RUBUTSTN=MCX, recovering from 93.4350 in early trade, its weakest point since Feb. 9.

It gained 1% to trade at 100.17 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and firmed 0.9% against the yuan to 12.75 CNYRUBTOM=MCX, having earlier fallen to its lowest since late December against both currencies.

The rouble had weakened steadily in the week leading up to the election, but the ultimate impact on the Russian market was limited.

"The rule is that when the voting results are widely expected and perceived by investors as certain, market reaction is usually muted," said Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia fintech.

Sawicki said Russia's isolation due to nonexistent hard currency capital flows was also suppressing market moves.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $85.82 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The removal of political uncertainty after Putin's election win will be a factor in the Russian stock market's favour in early trading, said Veles Capital analyst Elena Kozhukhova.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1% at 1,130.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged at 3,299.7 points.

Shares in TCS Holding TCSG.MM, owner of Russian online bank Tinkoff, fell to a 10-month low soon after the market's opening and was down more than 5% on the day, as Moscow trading resumed after the company redomiciled to Russia from Cyprus.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bernadette Baum)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.