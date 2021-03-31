Rouble recovers ahead of govt bond auctions but lacks momentum

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, recovering from losses the previous day, but its gains were limited by the lingering threat of new U.S. sanctions that outweigh the positive impact of higher oil prices.

At 0751 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 75.67 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from 2021 low of 76.98 hit last week.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.2% to 88.75 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry's auctions of OFZ treasury bonds are in focus. Having cancelled these auctions last week amid a sell-off on the Russian market, the ministry is set to test demand for bonds that used to be popular among foreign investors thanks to their yields. Results of the first auction are due at around 1100 GMT.

But fears of new U.S. sanctions, which could, in theory, include a ban on U.S. banks buying OFZs directly from Russia, could hurt demand for the Russian debt. President Joe Biden has said Russia should "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking, allegations that Moscow denies.

"The sentiment is driven by (still) rising Treasury yields, expectations of one more key rate hike from the CBR (central bank) in April and fear of potential restrictive measures from the U.S." Rosbank said in a note on OFZ bonds.

The geopolitical premium paid for the rouble remains significant. In early 2020, when oil prices, one of the main drivers of the rouble's exchange rate, were near current levels of around $65 a barrel, the rouble stood at around 61 to the dollar and 68 against the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $64.31 a barrel as investors bet OPEC and its allies would largely agree to extend their supply curbs into May. O/R

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.5% to 1,467.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was steady at 3,524.5 points, hovering near a record high of 3,602.18 touched earlier this month.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

