Rouble recovers after sliding to over 3-week low following Moscow drone attack

By 1014 GMT, the rouble, which had lost more than 1% in the previous session, was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 91.32 RUBUTSTN=MCX, paring losses after earlier falling to 92.7725, its weakest point since July 6.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 100.72 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had firmed 0.4% against the yuan to 12.75 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has been steadily weakening this year as exports fall and imports recover. It hit a more than 15-month low in early July as pressure increased sharply following an abortive armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in late June.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, blaming the rouble's recent weakness on Russia's trade balance, on Monday said the predictability of the exchange rate was very important.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 051% at $85.45 a barrel.

In the last week, the rouble has been unable to take advantage of higher oil prices, which have hit more than three-month highs.

The currency has now lost support from a favourable month-end tax period, which usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were higher, helped by high oil prices and, in the case of the rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX, the weaker rouble. The MOEX was 1.5% higher at 3,053.0 points, its strongest point since before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.9% to 1,053.3 points.

"Despite the new drone attack on Moscow, positive sentiment will likely remain this week, but we see risks of a correction in August, the trigger for which could be rouble revaluation, further bond falls or the worsening geopolitical situation," said Sinara Investment Bank.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.