Rouble recovers after sell-off ahead of OFZ bond auction

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Wednesday, bouncing off a three-week low against the dollar ahead of the finance ministry's bond auction, but its gains were limited by concerns about anti-Russian sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 75.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX, heading away from its weakest level since early December of 75.91 it touched on Tuesday.

The rouble has been on a recovery path since the U.S. presidential election in early November but tumbled this week after Washington promised to retaliate over a massive hacking campaign that allegedly involved Russian hackers.

After a two-day slide, the rouble now could recover to 75 against the dollar thanks to month-end tax payments that are likely to prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency to meet the liabilities, Sberbank CIB said.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 91.97 EURRUBTN=MCX, trading far away from levels of around 70 seen in early 2020.

The market sentiment was still soured by fears that the West may impose new sanctions against Russia although Moscow denies any wrongdoing.

Yields of Russia's 10-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move in the opposite direction with their prices, jumped to 6.01%, a level last seen in early November RU10YT=RR.

"The hack headlines out of nowhere, then hawkish (albeit expected) comments from the CBR, then another round of virus fears... Not a good combo under any circumstances, but more so into the year-end, with liquidity thinner than hopes for a proper gift from Santa," Rosbank said in a note.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will offer OFZ bonds at an auction. These bonds are popular among foreign investors thanks to lucrative yields.

Russian stock indexes were flat, shrugging off a 1.1% drop in Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, to $49.51 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.04% to 1,351.9. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.1% higher at 3,239.4, trading near an all-time high of 3,318.39 hit last week.

