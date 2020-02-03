Rouble recovers after hitting two-month low

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, pulling away from two-month lows as investors reassessed risks related to the outbreak of China's coronavirus and a drop in oil prices. At 0745 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 63.78 , having touched its weakest level since early December of 63.99 at the market opening. Versus the euro, the rouble had gained 0.4% to trade at 70.63 . Having slid away from levels of 60.9 versus the dollar seen in early January, the rouble has been weak and remains volatile. "The pace of the rouble weakening in the past two days increases chances today for an attempt to reach the level of 64.50 roubles per dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund. "But any improvement or stabilisation in the global backdrop may lead to an equally sharp appreciation in the rouble." Investors worried about the spread of the coronavirus wiped more than $400 billion off the value of China's stocks in the first trading session on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break while the death toll from the epidemic rose to 361. To stabilise the market, China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations. This however did not stop oil prices from falling, dragged down by concerns about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $56.41 a barrel, putting pressure on Russian stock indexes. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,072.5 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was flat at 1,516.6. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;)) Keywords: RUSSIA MARKETS/

