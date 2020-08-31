Rouble recovers after Belarus-driven sell-off, geopolitical risks in focus

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, regaining ground after a sell-off earlier this month driven by political risks related to the crisis in Belarus and the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The rouble gained 0.4% to 73.72 versus the dollar as of 0746 GMT RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving further away from a four-month low of 76 versus the greenback that it hit last week.

The rouble tumbled last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin had set up a "reserve police force" to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Street protests continued in Belarus over the weekend as Lukashenko and Putin agreed to meet in Moscow in the next few weeks.

"Russia risk may have peaked last week as the Belarus situation begins to lose steam (at least the risk of an international crisis has fallen) and Russia and the West look to be cooperating on the Navalny case," BCS brokerage said.

"Still, there is little to celebrate just yet and a wait-and-see approach from investors is likely – caution unlikely to inspire a rally - but a slight recovery may be evident after last week's poor showing."

The rouble is likely to stay in the upper half of the 70-75 range against the dollar in the next few days, Promsvyazbank said.

The Russian currency is "visibly cheap versus its fundamentally justified levels," said VTB Capital.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.4% stronger at 87.72 EURRUBTN=MCX, having slipped past 89.80 last week for the first time since early 2016.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.1% at $46.30 a barrel, buttressing Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,280.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 2,999.3 points.

Shares in Gazprom were up 0.4% at 183.56 roubles ($2.49) per piece after natural gas giant said its net profit more than halved in the second quarter.

($1 = 73.7250 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

