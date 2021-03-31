Rouble rebounds to more than 1-week high after strong bond auction demand

Updates prices, adds first OFZ auction

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hit a more than one-week high on Wednesday, recovering from losses the previous day, but was still hampered by the lingering threat of new U.S. sanctions that outweigh the positive impact of this year's recovery in oil prices.

Strong demand at the first of two OFZ treasury bond auctions by the finance ministry, cancelled last week amid a sell-off on the Russian market, helped the rouble to head towards 75 versus the dollar.

By1240 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 75.28RUBUTSTN=MCX, its strongest since March 23 and moving away from a 2021 low of 76.98 hit last week.

Against the euro, the rouble gained 0.7% to 88.25 EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since March 19.

The finance ministry sold 154.1 billion roubles ($2.05 billion) worth of OFZ bonds, attracting demand of 216.6 billion roubles, at Wednesday's first auction. OFZ bonds have been popular among foreign investors thanks to their yields. Results of the second auction are due at around 1330 GMT.

But fears of new U.S. sanctions, which could, in theory, include a ban on U.S. banks buying OFZs directly from Russia, could hurt demand for the Russian debt. [nL8N2LS5GF]

President Joe Biden has said Russia should "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking, allegations that Moscow denies.

"The sentiment is driven by (still) rising Treasury yields, expectations of one more key rate hike from the CBR (central bank) in April and fear of potential restrictive measures from the U.S." Rosbank said in a note on OFZ bonds.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $63.81 a barrel. O/R

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 1% to 1,474.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was down 0.1% at 3,522.4 points.

Shares in state-owned bank VTB VTBR.MM were up 6.3% after the lender reported strong results for the first two months of 2021.

($1 = 75.3200 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jane Merriman)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.