Rouble rebounds from levels of early 2019; coronavirus, oil in focus

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble rebounded on Monday from its lowest levels since early 2019 hit in the previous session, helped by a rise in oil prices.

At 0852 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% stronger against the dollar at 66.30 RUBUTSTN=MCX, stepping away from this year's low of 67.65 hit on Friday but still trading at a distance from levels of around 61 seen in January.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.4% to 73.49 EURRUBTN=MCX, stronger than 74.74 touched on Friday amid a global market sell-off caused by fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rouble has been weakening since the beginning of the year, with its depreciation gaining momentum since mid-February due to the fast-spreading coronavirus and concerns about its economic impact, which sent oil prices crashing.

After falling to $48.40 per barrel, its lowest since July 2017, Brent crude prices rose to $51.50, lending some support to the rouble and Russian stocks. LCOc1

Oil prices recovered as hopes of a deeper cut in output by OPEC and stimulus from central banks countered worries about damage to demand from the spreading of the coronavirus. [O/R}

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can cope with the recent decline in oil prices as the coronavirus has spread internationally but offered a chink of light to OPEC as the producer group pushes for deeper supply cuts.

Apart from the global risk aversion, the rouble is set to remain under usual pressure from the central bank's daily purchases of foreign currency for state reserves.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said he expected such purchases to continue, while the central bank, responding to a Reuters question if it considered halting FX buying amid the rouble's drop, only said it will keep monitoring the global economic situation and markets.

"We believe that the recent bout of FX market volatility is unlikely to trigger a CBR response so long as the trend does not extend into this week," VTB Capital said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up after a steep drop last week.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 4.7% to 1,361.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.9% higher at 2,866.2 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maju Samuel)

