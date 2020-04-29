Rouble reaches two-week high on rising oil and strong OFZ demand

By Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble soared to two-week highs onWednesday, supported by rising oil prices and some softening of pressure on risky assets amid the gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in parts of the world.

Strong demand for the Russian OFZ treasury bonds, popular among foreign investors for their high yields, and continued foreign currency sales by the central bank also played in the rouble's favour.

But dismal economic data from the United States, where first-quarter gross domestic product contracted by 4.8%, was evidence that the external backdrop remains unfavourable.

By 1505 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.31RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on April 14, and had gained 0.8% to trade at 79.59 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Finance Ministry raised 134 billion roubles ($1.83 billion) in OFZ bonds, more than one fifth of its quarterly borrowing plan, seeing demand of nearly 190 billion roubles.

The central bank boosted demand for OFZs after its Governor Elvira Nabiullina promised to cut rates in bigger steps than before to provide the economy with cheaper lending in view of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Rate cuts drive yields on OFZ bonds lower, while pushing their prices higher, meaning investors may want to buy into the bonds before their prices rise, especially with Russia's May holidays set to begin on Friday.

"The approach of long holidays, the relatively favourable external backdrop, the movement of other emerging market currencies and the central bank's continued foreign currency sales at a fairly high level doesn't give the American currency the slightest chance against the rouble," said Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist at the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The central bank has supported the rouble, which lost more than 16% of its value against the dollar so far this year, by selling foreign currency from state reserves in the first interventions since early 2015.

The bank sold 20.4 billion roubles worth of FX on Monday, its data showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations that demand will improve as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 12.8% at $23.08 a barrel, lending support to Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 2.9% to 1,141.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.7% higher at 2,656.4 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 73.3250 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alison Williams)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.