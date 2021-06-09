Rouble reaches high against dollar last hit in July 2020

MOSCOW, June 9 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble climbed past 72 against the dollar for the first time since late July 2020 on Wednesday, buoyed by higher oil prices and expectations that the central bank will raise rates this week.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was up 0.4% against the dollar at 72 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 71.9825, a level last seen on July 29. Against the euro, the rouble added 0.4% to 87.7 EURRUBTN=MCX, its strongest since mid-March.

The rouble has risen in the past few weeks ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian opposite number Vladimir Putin due to take place on June 16.

This is seen as a sign that more sanctions are not inevitable after the U.S. barred its banks from buying OFZ government bonds directly from Russia from mid-June.

Russia will on Wednesday hold its last weekly OFZ auctions formally unaffected by the new U.S. restrictions that come into force on June 14.

"Given hugely important questions about the Russian central bank monetary policy over the coming months and expected launch of a new primary bond curve from next week, we doubt investors will pay much attention to the outcome of primary auctions today," Rosbank said in a note.

The rouble extended gains after high inflation for May prompted a wide-scale revision of forecasts among economists who now, on average, expect the central bank to raise the key rate by 50 rather than 25 basis points on Friday.

Higher rates support the rouble by making it more attractive for carry-trade operations in which investors borrow low-yielding currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, and convert them into roubles to buy high-yielding bonds.

Russian stock indexes moved higher as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.5% to $72.55 a barrel, its highest since May 2019 O/R

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gained 0.7% to 1,668.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% higher at 3,816.5 points, moving towards an all-time peak of 3,837.73 it hit last week.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith)

