Rouble rallies to multi-week peaks, government bonds at record high

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed in early trade on Monday along with other emerging market currencies while treasury bonds hit record highs as a global easing of lockdowns continued, driving oil prices higher amid a gradual recovery in demand.

The rouble was 0.8% up against the dollar at 72.96 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 0807 GMT for its strongest since late April. The currency gained 0.9% to 78.88 versus the euro, its strongest since early March. EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble has gained support from the central bank's daily sales of foreign currency as well as relatively sound fundamentals.

Russia's commodity-dependent economy is poised to shrink this year, but the country posted a budget surplus and a currency account surplus for April.

"The stronger than expected current account, combined with active FX interventions and positive portfolio flows, suggests a decline in the near-term risks to the rouble," ING said in a note, adding that it was upgrading its range for the rouble to 73-78 from 80-85 against the dollar in the second quarter.

Markets are awaiting April industrial production data due on Thursday to shed light on the depth of the economic contraction from the coronavirus outbreak and recent slump in oil prices.

A Reuters poll of analysts predicted that industrial production will shrink by 10% year on year in April, the first full month of Russia's coronavirus-related lockdown.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina gives her next online briefing on Friday and could spell out the bank's monetary policy plans.

The central bank is widely expected to cut rates next month, which has kick-started a rally in Russian treasury bonds. Yields on 10-year OFZ bonds fell to 5.51% on Monday RU10YT=RR, down from 6.1% seen in late April. Bond prices move inversely to their yields.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 3.6% at $33.68 barrel, supported by output cuts and signs of a gradual recovery in demand amid easing coronavirus lockdowns. O/R

Russian stock indexes were up, with the dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS gaining 3.4% to 1,145.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX rose 2.3% to 2,652.8 points.

