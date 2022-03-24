Rouble rallies, stocks soar as trade resumes after month-long hiatus

Adds detail, analyst comment, updates prices

March 24 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble extended its recovery on Thursday to hover close to 96 against the dollar, and the stock market resumed trading after a month-long hiatus, with the majority of stocks rising in volatile trade.

The markets are gradually reopening after the Russian currency sank to a record low and the central bank ordered the suspension of most trade after the West imposed unprecedented Western sanctions for what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

At 0748 GMT, the rouble firmed 2% to 95.61 to the RUBUTSTN=MCX, extending overnight gains driven by President Vladimir Putin's statement Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles.

Against the euro, the rouble was 3% higher at 105 EURRUBTN=MCX, away from an all-time low of 132.4 it hit in Moscow trading earlier in March, but far from levels of around 90 seen before Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On the stock market, volatility soared as the Moscow Exchange partly resumed trade for the first time since late February. A ban on trade with foreigners and a ban on short selling remain in place.

"Large bids to buy Russian shares have been seen since the market opening," BCS Brokerage said in a note. "The overall sentiment is supported by the confidence that the finance ministry will buy stocks."

The government said on March 1 it would channel up to 1 trillion roubles ($11.24 billion) from its rainy-day National Wealth Fund on buying Russian stocks roiled by a massive sell-off last month.

The benchmark MOEX stock index climbed 9% on the day to 2,695.8 .IMOEX, while trading of its dollar-denominated peer RTS .IRTS remained suspended.

The trading apps of major brokerages with leading banks, including Sberbank, VTB and Alfa, reported problems with processing clients' orders following increased interest in Russian stocks.

With most of European airspace closed to Russian planes, flagship carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM plunged around 20% at one point before cutting losses to 9%.

Shares in Russia's second-largest lender VTB VTBR.MM, which is subject to western sanctions, were down 1.5% on the day.

But other stocks climbed, with some of them, such as gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM rising nearly 25% on the day.

As Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, hovered near $121 per barrel, shares in gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM jumped around 18%, while oil majors Rosneft ROSN.MM and Lukoil LKOH.MM rose by more than 20% and 6%, respectively.

Shares in mining giant Nornickel also gained 16% GMKN.MM.

Major lender Sberbank SBER.MM rose 19% on the day before paring some gains.

Russia resumed trading of OFZ treasury bonds on Monday with the central bank helping to stabilise papers with interventions, the amount of which it has not yet disclosed.

Yields of benchmark 10-year OFZ bonds, which move inversely to their prices, stood at 13.8% on Thursday after hitting an all-time high of 19.74% on Monday RU10YT=RR.

($1 = 89.0000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Barbara Lewis)

