Rouble rallies after hitting seven-week low

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - The rouble reversed losses after hitting its lowest against the U.S. dollar in nearly seven weeks on Tuesday, despite emerging market currencies remainingunder pressure from low oil prices and concerns over new outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

At 1340 GMT, the rouble had gained 0.5% against the greenback to trade at 71.44, moving away from the near seven-month low of 72.31 RUBUTSTN=MCXit hit earlier on Tuesday. The Russian currency had gained 0.7% to trade at 80.66 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCXafter having fallen to its lowest in more than two months in early trading.

Analysts attributed the rouble's gains to increased trading by local exporters on the domestic market.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday over concerns that a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States would hinder a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $42.97 a barrel by 1358 GMT.

A Reuters analysis of cases over the past two weeks showed that coronavirus infections are on the rise in 39 U.S. states, with the country as a whole averaging some 50,000 new cases nearly every 24 hours in recent days.

The rouble has been dragged down by a sharp decrease in daily sales of foreign currency by the finance ministry, as well as investors' conversion of rouble payouts into foreign currency during dividend season.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,249.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.3% lower at 2,827.6 points.

