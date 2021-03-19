Rouble pulls away from 10-day low vs dollar after surprise cenbank rate hike

Updates prices, adds cenbank rate decision

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble recovered from a 10-day low against the dollar on Friday, having taken a hit from weaker oil prices and political tensions between Moscow and Washington, as the central bank hiked its key interest rate.

The rouble extended gains right after the bank's decision, but by 1107 GMT, it had settled and was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 73.90 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level since March 9 of 74.48 hit earlier in the day.

The bank raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%, surprising the majority of analysts polled by Reuters this week who had forecast a hold, and signalled that more rate increases would follow.

The rouble came under pressure this week after U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% on the day to $63.70 per barrel, but has fallen sharply from $70 on Monday, limiting the Russian currency's potential for growth.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.8% to 87.89 EURRUBTN=MCX, still trading at a distance from a seven-month high of 86.5150 touched earlier this week.

The central bank's reaction to the market turmoil is in focus, with Governor Elvira Nabiullina due to give a media conference at 1200 GMT.

Annual inflation, the bank's main area of responsibility, has exceeded the 4% target as the rouble weakening filtered into prices, and risks of new sanctions increased.

Higher rates increase the yields that the Russian market offers and make lending more expensive, which could support the rouble and tame inflation but is negative for economic recovery.

Russian stock indexes were down, hit by the slide in crude prices.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS eased 0.2% to 1,486.1. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% lower at 3,485.6, having hit an all-time high of 3,602.18 on Monday.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Barbara Lewis)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.