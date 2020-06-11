Rouble plunges past 69 vs dollar on weakening oil and risk appetite

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble dropped on Thursday to one-week lows against the dollar, hurt by falling oil prices and grim economic forecasts from the United States, which lessened global demand for risk.

At 0743 GMT, the rouble had fallen by 0.8% against the dollar at 69.05 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after losing more than 1%. It crossed 69 per dollar for the first time since June 4.

Versus the euro, the rouble had lost 0.7% to trade at 78.50 EURRUBTN=MCX, also a one-week low.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 3.3% at $40.35 a barrel.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of a long road to economic recovery, with dire GDP and unemployment forecasts. That dashed hopes for a rapid revival from the coronavirus pandemic as countries gradually ease restrictive measures and businesses resume operations.

The rouble, buoyed in recent weeks by climbing oil prices, on Thursday faced the opposite problem.

"This morning, markets are in risk-off mode, with oil and U.S. futures sharply down," said Aton Research analysts said in a note.

For Russia's commodity-driven economy, the decline of oil and industrial metals prices means the rouble risks weakening to as far as 69.5 to the dollar, said Andrei Kochetkov, leading analyst at Otkritie Brokerage.

Foreign currency sales at the equivalent of around 10.2 billion roubles ($147.7 million) a day by the central bank continued to support the rouble, before a long weekend for Russian markets, with Friday a public holiday.

Russian stock indexes were also falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.8% to 1,253.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.2% lower at 2,752.8 points.

($1 = 69.0394 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow)

