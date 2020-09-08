Rouble plunges as geopolitical risks weigh

Adds detail, updates prices

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell on Tuesday to its weakest level against the dollar since April, remaining under pressure from geopolitical risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov were set to speak at a financial forum and could shed light on the outlook for Russia's monetary and fiscal policies.

At 1030 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 76.38 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on April 22.

The rouble also eased 0.6% to 90.08 against the euro, having hit its weakest level since early 2016 of 90.11 EURRUBTN=MCX. So far this year, the rouble has lost nearly 23% of its value against the euro.

Concerns about possible new sanctions against Russia have weighed on the rouble in the past few weeks due to fears that Moscow could intervene in some way in the political crisis in Belarus.

The poisoning of Navalny, which Russia denies, also boosted risks of sanctions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under mounting pressure from members of her conservative party to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge project to double Russian gas exports to Germany that is more than 90% complete and due to start operating from early 2021.

Alfa Bank said sanctions against Nord Stream were unlikely.

"We maintain our view that if the EU and the US do agree on sanctions they would very likely be a slap on the wrist for the optics only."

Global market sentiment soured after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ramped up his anti-Chinese rhetoric by again raising the idea of de-coupling the U.S. and Chinese economies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.8% at $41.27 a barrel, falling for the 5th day in a row on concerns about demand as coronavirus infections flare up around the world.

Pricing in the drop in oil prices and other risks, the dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS shed 1.4% to 1,201.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was fell 0.5% at 2,916.7 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton, William Maclean)

