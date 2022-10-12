Rouble pares some losses after sinking to three-month low near 65 vs dollar

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell to a more than three-month low near 65 to the dollar in early trade on Wednesday before paring some losses, under pressure from geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict in Ukraine and lower oil prices.

At 0734 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar at 64.20 RUBUTSTN=MCX, earlier hitting its weakest point since July 6 of 64.9275.

It had lost 1% to trade at 63.10 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, sliding past the 64-mark for the first time in three months in early trade. It had shed 0.7% against the yuan to 8.76 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble is still the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by the central bank's capital controls and a collapse in imports as Western governments unloaded hefty sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Russia ran a current account surplus of $198.4 billion in the first nine months of 2022, central bank data showed on Tuesday. The third-quarter surplus dropped to $51.9 billion, from $76.7 billion in the second.

"Russia's exceptional current account surplus is past its peak," Elina Ribakova, the Institute of International Finance's (IIF) deputy chief economist, wrote on Twitter. "3Q2022 is down to $51bn, still high, but the tide is turning."

Otkritie Research analysts said the change was not enough to force the rouble to fall substantially against the dollar just yet, maintaining its year-end forecast of 64 to the greenback.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.1% at $94.2-a-barrel. It had traded near $99-a-barrel two sessions ago.

Russian stock indexes, which sunk to multi-month lows on Monday, were mixed.

"Trading on the Russian market remains chaotic and multidirectional," said Yaroslav Kabakov, strategy director at Finam brokerage.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.4% to 960.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.4% higher at 1,957.3 points.

