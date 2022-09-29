Rouble pares losses to firm vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter

By 1020 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% stronger against the dollar at 57.34 RUBUTSTN=MCX, not far from the two-month high of 56.6525, hit last week.

The Russian currency had lost 0.1% to trade at 55.51 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX and had gained 0.3% against the yuan to 8.000 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov again mentioned that the government would prefer a weaker rouble, as he announced on Wednesday a new cut-off price for Russia's budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund of $62-63 per barrel.

Siluanov also announced hefty borrowing plans for next year to help finance the budget deficit amid increased spending and floated the possibility of resuming FX interventions, this time with China's yuan.

"The words about possibly conducting foreign currency interventions as early as 2022 according to the 'old rules' resembles a 'cry for help' due to the rouble's unrestrained strengthening," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

"The main question is whether the budget can afford it in light of the growing need for additional spending."

The rouble has been supported by capital controls and a collapse in imports since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February. Geopolitical risks also remain elevated, with more U.S. and EU sanctions expected soon.

"For now, the rouble is supported by fears that new sanctions from the West could paralyse dollar trading in Russia," said Alor Broker in a note. "That's why many are getting out of the dollar."

Russia was poised to annex a swath of Ukraine within days, after holding what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums.

STOCKS RECOVERY STUTTERS

BCS Global Markets said geopolitical risks should prohibit any major leg up for Russian stock indexes, which pared early gains.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1% to 1,064.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% lower at 1,935.9 points, heading back towards February lows hit on Monday.

"In the coming days, the Russian market should trade in a narrow band - investors are likely to sit on the fence hoping for more clarity," BCS said.

Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, has gradually been restoring some order to financial markets, welcoming back some non-resident investors to certain instruments and extending trading hours for others.

The exchange plans to allow non-residents from "friendly" jurisdictions to return to the derivative market soon, it said on Thursday, but amid market volatility, the head of the bourse's supervisory board, Sergei Shvetsov, did not rule out more trading suspensions, without specifying which markets.

"We cannot rule out black swans in the future," Shvetsov told a financial forum. "If there is another situation, naturally there will be suspensions."

