Rouble pares losses as finance ministry holds OFZ bond auctions

By 1325 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% stronger against the dollar at 61.36 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 61.51 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX. It had shed 1% against the yuan to 8.49 CNYRUBTOM=MCX.

The rouble has been buttressed in recent sessions by a month-end tax period when exporters convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities. Part of that support ended on Tuesday.

The finance ministry made a stuttering return to the domestic debt market last month, but has now exceeded its fourth-quarter borrowing plan of 150 billion roubles ($2.45 billion) in just two weeks.

The ministry saw demand of 218.7 billion roubles at its first auction on Wednesday, a bond which came with a floating-rate coupon. Prior to last week the ministry had not placed a "floater" since November 2020.

"Many banks have long asked the Ministry of Finance for floaters - with their current risk profile it is the safest asset for them," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest. "Therefore, the opportunity to buy a sufficient amount of paper at a certain discount to par has attracted investors."

The market is also looking ahead to Friday, when the central bank is expected to end its rate-cutting cycle by keeping its key interest at 7.5%.

Russian stock indexes pared early gains to edge lower.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 2,115.0 points, earlier hitting its highest point since Sept. 23 of 2,144.56 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS eased 0.4% to 1,086.2 points, retreating from a three-week high.

Analysts from Sinara Investment Bank said reinvested dividends from Gazprom GAZP.MM were supporting the market and had lifted trading volumes by around 20% in the previous session.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

($1 = 61.2500 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Barbara Lewis and Tomasz Janowski)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.