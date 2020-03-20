Rouble pares gains as Russian c.bank keeps key rate unchanged

By 1108 GMT the rouble was flat against the dollar at 79.15 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after strengthening to 77.41 earlier in the day, and had lost 0.3% to trade at 84.92 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4.1% at $29.6 a barrel.

The central bank kept its key rate unchanged on Friday, in line with a Reuters poll, ending its rate-cutting cycle, and said negative external factors have tightened monetary policy conditions.

The bank announced temporary measures to support the economy and financial markets amid the coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices, that have caused a rapid slide in the rouble from around 64 against the dollar seen just a month ago.

"This gives the market some certainty, and hopefully rates will stabilise on the money market," said Ivan Baranov, head of treasury at the Credit Bank of Moscow.

He added that Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina's comments on future policy, expected from 1200 GMT, are far more important for the Russian economy than the central bank's decision on its key rate.

In the past two weeks, the central bank has sought to support the rouble through foreign currency purchases, its first such intervention in five years, and repo auctions to inject liquidity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said measures were being taken by the regulator and government to stabilise the rouble.

On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve sought to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from causing an economic rout by opening dollar swap lines for central banks in nine additional countries, easing pressure on emerging market currencies.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 5.3% to 950.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 4.9% higher at 2387.5 points.

