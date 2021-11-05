Rouble opens flat against dollar in thin trading

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Friday in thin trading on a public holiday after having slipped earlier in the week because of falling oil prices.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was trading at 71.75 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX and had gained 0.36% to 82.98 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The Russian currency dropped close to one-month lows on Wednesday against the dollar and the euro under the pressure of oil prices.

Analysts said the rouble, which has outperformed other emerging market currencies so far this year, could also face downside pressure from risk aversion in a thinly traded week with two Russian public holidays.

On Friday Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $81.01 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.36% to 1,833.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.18% lower at 4,177.23 points.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.