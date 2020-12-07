Rouble off three-month peak vs dollar; Russian stocks near record highs

By 1130 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 74.28 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching its strongest level since early September of 73.7575 hit on Friday. It had lost 0.2% to trade at 89.95 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"For the time being, the rouble will be held back from strong devaluation by expensive oil and a weak dollar," said Alexei Antonov, an Alor Broker analyst, who however warned of the risk of the rouble's return to 76 against the greenback.

The central bank injected 810.5 billion roubles ($10.91 billion) into the banking system on Monday at two long-term repo auctions, designed to prevent rouble liquidity shortages.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $48.84 a barrel.

"The end of the pandemic is now more than priced in, so growth now is largely driven by the prospect of further economic stimuli," BCS Global Markets said in a note, pointing to the prospect of an additional U.S. stimulus package and the European Central Bank meeting this week.

There are hopes of a faster global recovery as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out. Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most vulnerable groups.

However, weighing on emerging market currencies was a Reuters report that the U.S. was preparing sanctions on some Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 0.3% to 1,53.9, earlier touching its strongest mark since March.

The rouble-based MOEX index .IMOEX gained 0.2% at 3,192.2, having briefly reached 3,208.53, its highest since January.

($1 = 74.2750 roubles)

