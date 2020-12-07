Rouble off three-month peak vs dollar, Russian stocks near record highs

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased on Monday, paring some of last week's strong gains, and the MOEX stock index rose to trade just below its all-time high, as oil prices declined against a mixed external backdrop.

At 0755 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 74.19 RUBUTSTN=MCX, pulling away from the more than three-month high of 73.7575 hit on Friday. It had lost 0.1% to trade at 89.92 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

"For the time being, the rouble will be held back from strong devaluation by expensive oil and a weak dollar," said Alexei Antonov, an Alor Broker analyst.

He warned that the rouble could quickly slide back to 76 against the greenback should signs of a correction emerge.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4% at $49.04 a barrel.

"The end of the pandemic is now more than priced in, so growth now is largely driven by the prospect of further economic stimuli," BCS Global Markets said in a note, pointing to the prospect of an additional U.S. stimulus package and a European Central Bank meeting this week.

There are hopes of a faster global recovery as coronavirus vaccines get rolled out. Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most vulnerable groups, marking Russia's first large-scale vaccination against the disease.

However, a Reuters report that the United States was preparing sanctions on some Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong weighed on emerging currencies.

Russian stock indexes were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.2% to 1,360.7, its strongest since March.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.6% higher at 3,204.7, touching its highest level since January when it hit an all-time high of 3,226.89.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Subhranshu Sahu

