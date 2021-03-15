Rouble nears seven-month peak vs euro, MOEX hits fresh record

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble headed towards a seven-month high against the euro on Monday, riding a recovery in oil prices and bracing for more local support from tax payments, while the benchmark MOEX stock index hit yet another record high.

The rouble was 0.2% stronger on the day at 87.57 versus the euro by 0700 GMT, heading towards its strongest level since August 21 of 87.48, which it touched on Friday.

Against the dollar, the rouble was steady at 73.36 , off 2021 lows of 76.50 hit in January.

The geopolitical premium for the rouble remains remarkable. The currency traded at about 61 to the dollar in early 2020 when oil prices were last near current levels.

For months, the rouble has been under pressure from concerns about new Western sanctions against Moscow and the latter's retaliation for those penalties.

The rouble, however, recently won support from oil prices heading towards $70 per barrel, as data showed China's economic recovery accelerated at the start of 2021, boosting the energy demand outlook for the world's largest oil importer. [O/R]

Month-end taxes that kick in on Monday are set to buttress the rouble as export-focused companies tend to convert foreign currency revenues to meet domestic liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were up. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose 0.7% to 3,565.4 points after briefly hitting an all-time peak of 3,568.01.

The dollar-denominated RTS index gained 0.7% to 1,531.5 points.

The Russian stock market saw an uptick in trading activity recently, with a wave of share listings gaining strength.

Russian mid-sized gold miner GV Gold exemplified the revived IPO activity, announcing a plan for an IPO of ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange.

