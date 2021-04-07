Rouble nears 5-month low vs dollar as geopolitical fears bite

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble kept on sliding on Wednesday, approaching a five-month low against the dollar, as fears of another escalation of tensions between Moscow and the West eclipsed positive developments such as rising oil prices.

At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 77.48 RUBUTSTN=MCX after hitting 77.5675, a level last seen on Nov. 13.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.3% to 92.00, its weakest point since early-February EURRUBTN=MCX.

Geopolitical concerns are growing as Russia started a planned combat readiness inspection of its army while NATO voiced concerns about a Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin said its military movements posed no threat to Ukraine or anyone else after Russia had said a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.

"Notwithstanding the remoteness of a 'proxy' escalation in the Ukraine conflict, the larger concern remains that the U.S. will levy more severe sanctions against Russia than prior to the flare up," BCS brokerage said in a note.

The sanction threat has pressured Russian assets for months. Such risks intensified in the second half of March when U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking, allegations that Moscow denies.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.3% at $62.92 a barrel but this didn't keep the Russian currency and stocks falling in the past few days.

For Russian equities guide see RU/EQUITY

For Russian treasury bonds see 0#RUTSY=MM

(Editing by Uttaresh.V)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.