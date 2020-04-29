Rouble near two-week highs ahead of treasury bond auctions

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed early on Wednesday, supported by rising oil prices ahead of the finance ministry's auctions of OFZ treasury bonds.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 73.67 RUBUTSTN=MCX, a level last seen on April 17, and had gained 0.2% to trade at 80.02 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

The finance ministry is in focus as it will test the market appetite for its OFZ rouble-denominated bonds by offering paper maturing in 2027 and in 2023.

OFZ bonds are popular among foreign investors and demand for these papers is seen as a gauge of a wider market demand for Russian assets.

The central bank has boosted demand for OFZs after Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina promised to cut rates further and in bigger steps than before, saying it was important to provide the economy with cheaper lending in view of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Rate cuts drive yields on OFZ bonds lower, while pushing their prices higher, meaning investors may want to buy into the bonds before their prices rise.

VTB Capital said the finance ministry may raise more than 100 billion roubles ($1.36 billion) on Wednesday given a long absence of seven-year OFZs, the central bank's comments and an upcoming long pause in the auctions as they are set to resume only on May 13 after Russia's May holidays.

The central bank has supported the rouble by selling foreign currency from state reserves in the first interventions since early 2015.

The bank sold 20.4 billion roubles ($277.02 million) worth of FX on Monday, its data showed on Wednesday.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. stockpiles rose less than expected and on expectations that demand will improve as some European countries and U.S. cities moved to ease coronavirus lockdowns. O/R

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 4.4% at $21.39 a barrel, lending support to Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.5% to 1,126.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% higher at 2,636.2 points.

($1 = 73.6400 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Barbara Lewis)

