Rouble near record lows in volatile Moscow trade

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - The rouble traded near record lows against the dollar and euro in volatile Moscow trade on Friday, after Russia's credit rating was cut deeper into junk by S&P and talks over the war in Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough.

S&P cut Russia's rating less than a week after dropping it from investment grade, as international sanctions ramped up the chances of a default.

There were signs of tentative progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, with the countries agreeing on the need for humanitarian corridors to help civilians escape Russia's invasion, but no major resolution.

Meanwhile news that Russia had seized a large Ukrainian nuclear power plant put investors on edge.

Dmitry Polevoy, investment director at Locko Invest, cautioned that the sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict - which Moscow terms a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory - would lead to an economic shock of a magnitude not seen in a long time.

At 1310 GMT, the rouble was 7% weaker against the dollar at 114.0 RUBUTSTN=MCX having earlier neared the record low of 118.35 struck on Thursday. Against the euro, the Russian currency set a new all-time low above 125.9 before paring losses slightly to trade down over 5% at 124.2 EURRUBTN=MCX.

"Russian assets are being destroyed in value," said Cristian Maggio, head of portfolio strategy at TD Securities.

Russia five-year credit defaults swaps - a measure of the cost of insuring exposure to its debt - stood at 1,497 basis points (bps), up from Thursday's 1,412 bps close but still some way away from the record close of 1,973 on Monday, data from IHS Markit showed. RUGV5YUSAC=MG

Implied volatility on the rouble spiked in early trading with the one-week gauge hitting 116% before settling at 93.6%, data from Fenics showed. RUBSWO=FN, RUB1MO=FN

The Moscow Exchange's stock section remained largely closed on Friday, a fifth day of restrictions imposed by the central bank.

On Friday the Russian central bank lowered the commission on foreign exchange purchases by individuals via brokers to 12% from 30%. Analysts said an earlier move to hike the commission to 30% for purchases of currencies like the dollar, euro and British pound had led to distortions like a surge in demand for other currencies like the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen.

In a move to try to stabilise wildly fluctuating markets, the Moscow Exchange imposed a ban on short selling of euro currency and stock instruments.

Citing a deterioration in borrowing conditions, the finance ministry paused issuance of OFZ treasury bonds for households. There were roughly 39 billion roubles ($343.5 million) of the retail investments outstanding as of Jan. 1.

