Rouble near one-week high vs dollar as oil tops $70/bbl

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, hovering near a one-week high, as oil prices climbed above $70 per barrel, buttressing Russian stocks.

At 0738 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 73.74 RUBUTSTN=MCX after touching 73.64, a level last seen on March 10.

Versus the euro, the rouble shed 0.3% to 89.96 EURRUBTN=MCX.

Expectations of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden next month have eased concerns about geopolitical rises that have rattled the rouble.

Still, the Russian currency lacks momentum to recover to around 61 versus the dollar, a level seen in early 2020 when oil prices hovered near current levels.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.9% at $70.08 a barrel, extending gains on hopes of increased fuel demand following the reopenings of the U.S. and European economies. O/R

The rouble may see some local support from month-end taxes that prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their revenues to meet local liabilities.

Broader strength may come from economic performance. Data showed late on Monday Russia's economy shrank 1% year-on-year in the first quarter, less than economists had predicted.

"On our estimates, the economy is now just an inch below its pre-pandemic level," Sova Capital said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.7% to 1,577.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1.4% higher at 3,691.8 points, moving towards an all-time high of 3,713.49 touched earlier this month.

Shares in Russian food retailer Magnit MGNT.MM outperformed the market and gained 3.4% after it announced an agreement to acquire 100% of shares in rival Dixy retail chain.

