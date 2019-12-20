Rouble near multi-month highs, Gazprom shares up on Russia-Ukraine gas talks

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was steady against the dollar on Friday, near its strongest level since mid-2018, while stocks hovered around an all-time high amid slowing market activity ahead of Christmas week.

Shares in Russia's largest gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM outperformed the broader market, gaining 0.55% to 252.8 roubles ($4.05) per share.

The agreement between Russian and Ukraine about gas supplies opens the door for Gazprom shares to advance to 260 roubles per piece, Alor brokerage said.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was unchanged at 62.40 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, staying close to the 62.15 mark it briefly touched last week - its strongest since July 2018.

Against the euro, the rouble was 0.1% firmer at 69.35 EURRUBTN=MCX, a notch away from its strongest level since March 2018 of 69.27 hit on Thursday.

The rouble retains support from month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert part of their foreign currency revenue to meet local liabilities.

But the rouble's gains are likely to be capped by market players' usual intention to minimise risks ahead of low trading activity due to Christmas and New Year holidays.

Russian stock indexes were slightly higher. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,520.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was also 0.1% higher at 3,012.0 points.

Russian markets are likely to trade sideways on Friday, with the MOEX hovering between 2,985 and 3,015 points, and the rouble at 62.20-62.50 against the dollar, Freedom Finance brokerage said.

($1 = 62.4050 roubles)

