Rouble near month peak ahead of central banks' rate moves

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble held steady near one-month highs versus the dollar on Tuesday as market players prepared for a raft of central bank decisions that will be crowned by an expected rate cut in Russia on Friday.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was virtually unchanged at 63.58 against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, near its strongest level since Nov. 7 of 63.53 that it briefly touched on Monday.

Against the euro, the rouble was steady at 70.35 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble could firm to 63.3 to the dollar by the end of the week, while the euro is seen steady against the Russian currency if there is no negative news related to geopolitics, analysts at Rosbank said in a note.

Russia-Ukraine talks had a limited impact on the market. The leaders of Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange all remaining prisoners from the conflict in east Ukraine by the end of the year, but left thorny questions about the region's status for future talks.

The results of the meeting "look moderately positive for Russian assets," Rosbank said.

This week, the rouble is likely to be sensitive to comments by central bankers, with rate decisions expected from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the European Central Bank on Thursday and Russia's central bank on Friday.

The Russian central bank is seen cutting its key rate by 25 basis points, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Monday.

But forecasts varied. Some pundits expected the central bank to hold the key rate at 6.5%, while some predicted another 50 basis point cut to 6.0%.

Russian stock indexes were slightly down. The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS shed 0.1% to 1,455.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX declined 0.2% to 2,938 points.

