Rouble near five-month low on falling oil price and virus fears

MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble opened weaker on Thursday, matching Wednesday's five-month low versus the dollar, as oil prices fell to their lowest in more than a year and a rise in coronavirus cases outside China fuelled fears of a global pandemic.

At 0728 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 65.55 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after briefly matching Wednesday's low of 65.72, a level not seen since Sept 6.

The rouble had lost 0.4% to trade at 71.55 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $52.8 a barrel, after earlier reaching its lowest level since January 2019.

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, exceeded the number of new Chinese cases for the first time, adding to fears that a global slowdown could lower demand for crude oil and emerging market assets.

"Oil is continuing to get cheaper, Asian markets are mostly down, although in China, it seems, society is getting used to the virus problem. Nevertheless, the flight from risk is continuing," said Andrei Kochetkov, senior analyst at Otkritie Broker.

The diminishing risk appetite could cause domestic problems for the rouble, if investors look to exit Russia's sovereign debt market, where around 30% of the country's OFZ treasury bonds are owned by foreign investors.

"Of particular concern is the possibility of wide sales of OFZs by non-residents both due to exiting risky assets and fears of further rouble devaluation and a fall in foreign exchange earnings," said Alor Brokerage analyst Alexei Antonov.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 1.7% to 1,436.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.9% lower at 2,990.3 points.

Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM reported an increase in year-on-year net profit to 845 billion roubles ($12.9 billion) in 2019 from 831.2 billion in 2018, but shares were down in Moscow by 1.4%.

($1 = 65.3110 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

