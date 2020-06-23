Rouble near 2-week high after gov't bond auctions; IT firms outperform peers

Adds OFZ auctions results, updates prices

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - The rouble neared a two-week high versus the dollar on Tuesday as Russia sold treasury bonds popular among foreign investors, while shares in IT companies outperformed the market after President Vladimir Putin proposed tax cuts for the sector.

The rouble was 0.5% stronger against the dollar at 68.67RUBUTSTN=MCXas of 1540 GMT, a level last seen on June 10.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.1% to 77.77 EURRUBTN=MCX.

The rouble saw support from higher oil prices and month-end taxes that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $43.32 a barrel, buttressing the rouble and stocks ahead of a state holiday on Wednesday when the market will be closed.

The finance ministry's raised 38.6 billion roubles ($562 million) at two OFZ bond auctions, enjoying demand of nearly 56 billion roubles.

Demand for OFZ bonds is seen as a gauge of investors' sentiment towards Russian assets. Foreign investors' share among OFZ holders is near 30%.

The finance ministry has already exceeded its second-quarter borrowing plan, helped by demand for OFZs amid expectations that the central bank will cut rates, driving bond yields down and their prices higher.

The central bank slashed rates to record lows last week and hinted rates can go even lower.

On the stock market, shares in Russia's top search engine Yandex YNDX.MM rose 2.4% after Putin proposed cutting taxes for IT companies while raising income taxes for people who earn more than 5 million roubles ($72,830) a year. L8N2E04R9

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTSended the day 1.9% higher at 1,281.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 1% higher at 2,791.97 points.

($1 = 68.6530 roubles)

