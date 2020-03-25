Rouble moves away from four-year lows, Aeroflot shares rally

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed on Wednesday, heading further away from four-year lows hit this month, as investors priced in higher oil prices and steps taken around the world to combat the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout.

The rouble was 0.8% stronger against the dollar at 77.70 RUBUTSTN=MCX at 0803 GMT, up from its weakest level since late January 2016 of 81.97 hit last Thursday.

Against the euro, the rouble also strengthened 0.8%, to 83.91 EURRUBTN=MCX, though was still far from levels of around 70 seen a month ago before the latest sell-off.

The currency is gaining support from steps that European countries are taking to slow the pandemic, along with measures that major central banks have rolled out to support the global economy, Nordea Bank said in a note.

The rouble outperformed global peers in early 2020 but became one of the worst-performing currencies in March as it took a double hit from a slump in oil prices and global risk aversion related to the coronavirus outbreak and its consequences.

Russia has so far reported around 500 cases of the virus and one death, far fewer than major Western European countries.

Since last week, it has been among the best-performing emerging market currencies along with the Chilean peso CLP= and Turkish lira TRY=, Nordea said.

Oil prices extended gains for a third session on Wednesday, rising alongside broader financial markets as the United States was poised to approve a massive aid package to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6% at $27.59 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were also up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 5% to 1,013.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 3.4% higher at 2,496.9 points.

Shares in Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM were up 11% on the day at 75.8 roubles, outperforming the broader market but still below levels of 115-120 roubles seen before the latest sell-off began a month ago.

