Rouble moves away from 5-month low, markets eye Moscow's tensions with the West

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Tuesday, stepping away from a five-month low against the dollar as the market kept a close watch on developments in geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was up 0.3% at 77.17 versus the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving away from its weakest level since Nov. 5 of 78.0450, which it touched last week.

The rouble decoupled recently from moves in other emerging markets as well as the price of crude oil, Russia's key export, as it was hammered by fears about the situation in Ukraine.

Moscow on Tuesday warned the United States to stay away from Russia and Crimea, saying the risk of incidents was very high as two U.S. warships were due to arrive in the Black Sea later this week amid an escalation in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In early 2020, when oil prices stood near current levels, the rouble was at around 63 against the greenback. Its weakness filters into consumer prices and dents living standards, while prompting the central bank to consider raising borrowing costs.

The central bank's monetary policy chief told Reuters the bank will consider raising the key rate by up to 50 basis points among other options at the April 23 meeting.

Versus the euro, the rouble gained 0.3% to 91.90 EURRUBTN=MCX. A year ago, it traded near 80 against the euro.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was up 0.7% at $63.72 a barrel, buttressing Russian stocks.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.3% to 1,437.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was little changed on the day at 3,520.9 points.

