Rouble loses ground to stronger dollar as oil prices slip

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday, hurt by falling oil prices and a strengthening dollar, as geopolitical risks continued to weigh on Russian assets.

At 0752 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 75.21 RUBUTSTN=MCX and had lost 0.1% to trade at 88.64 to the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $41.90 a barrel.

"Lower oil prices and weaker developing country currencies will contribute to rouble sales," said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Promsvyazbank, in a note.

Russia's finance ministry on Wednesday said that talk of possible Western sanctions over the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was affecting its plans to borrow money on international markets.

However, the rouble was buoyed by OFZ treasury bond auctions on Wednesday. Rosbank analysts noted that the finance ministry had raised more than 150 billion roubles ($2 billion) in new borrowings at primary auctions for the third week in a row.

News that Russia is considering raising taxes affecting some mining companies, tobacco sales and the oil industry, in an attempt to plug holes in its budget, has further soured sentiment, said BCS Global Markets analysts in a note.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index .IRTS was down 1.1% to 1,238.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.7% lower at 2,955.5 points.

($1 = 75.1524 roubles)

