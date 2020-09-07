Rouble keeps geopolitical risks in focus, slides along with oil

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rouble headed towards recent lows on Monday, pricing in a drop in oil prices as well as lingering political risks related to turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and implications of the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At 0724 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 75.66 RUBUTSTN=MCX, moving towards its weakest level since April of 76 that it hit in late August.

Versus the euro, the rouble lost 0.4% to 89.55 EURRUBTN=MCX, also inching closer to its weakest level since 2016 of 89.8050 that it touched late last month and lacking impetus to regain ground.

"Activity at the start of this week is going to be light, as there is a holiday in the U.S. today. The key event of the week is the ECB's policy meeting, which is scheduled on Thursday," VTB Capital said in a note.

Prices for oil, Russia's main export, shed more than 1% after hitting their lowest since July, as Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months and optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the pandemic. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.5% at $42.20 a barrel.

The Belarus crisis remained in focus due to concerns that Russia may intervene, which could possibly trigger more sanctions against Moscow.

Over the weekend, security forces in Belarus detained scores of protesters as authorities cracked down on mass demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko.

Market players also kept an eye on Navalny who, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that Britain said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018.

Russian stock indexes were slightly up.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.1% to 1,221.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX gained 0.4% to 2,933.8 points.

