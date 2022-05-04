Rouble jumps to around 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions

By 0843 GMT, the rouble was 2% stronger against the dollar at 69.53 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after touching 68.6250 in early trade, its strongest since June 2020.

It had gained 2.1% to trade at 73.19 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, earlier hitting 72.00, its strongest point since February 2020.

Movements on Russian markets are affected by the rouble being propped up by capital controls, while stocks are trading with a ban on short selling and foreign players barred from ditching shares in Russian companies without permission.

Market participants question if the current rate is sustainable in light of the curbs, after the rouble sank to a record low in early March as Western nations pounded Moscow and its financial system with unprecedented sanctions.

Russian markets were reopening after the first of two consecutive long weekends to mark the May holidays.

"With many investors still on vacation, trading volumes should be subdued this week," Sberbank CIB analysts said in a note.

Investors were treated to a busy final day of trading before the holidays on Friday, as the central bank slashed rates by 300 basis points to 14% and the finance ministry said it had managed to pay interest on dollar Eurobonds, an apparent late swerve to avoid default after previously vowing to pay only in roubles.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 0.4% to 1,085.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2% lower at 2,396.4 points.

Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM underperformed, falling 3.4% after the European Commission proposed removing it and two other banks from the international SWIFT transaction and messaging system.

Veles Capital analysts said the sanctions on banks were unpleasant for the sector, but not critical.

Flag carrier Aeroflot AFLT.MM was the outlier, climbing 1.3% on the day, after the airline's board recommended increasing the company's share capital.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.