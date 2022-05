Rouble jumps to around 2-year high vs dollar, euro as EU ups sanctions

By 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 70.49 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after touching 68.6250 in early trade, its strongest since June 2020.

It had gained 1.2% to trade at 73.84 versus the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, earlier hitting 72.00, its strongest point since February 2020.

Movements on Russian markets are affected by the rouble being propped up by capital controls, while stocks are trading with a ban on short selling and foreign players barred from ditching shares in Russian companies without permission.

Market participants question if the current rate is sustainable in light of the curbs, after the rouble sank to a record low in early March as Western nations pounded Moscow and its financial system with unprecedented sanctions.

Russia's last-minute dollar bond payment on Friday, an apparent swerve to avoid default after previously vowing to pay only in roubles, helped relieve some pressure on its assets.

Shares in Sberbank SBER.MM rose 0.3% after the European Commission proposed removing Russia's biggest bank and two others from the international SWIFT transaction and messaging system in another blow to its financial system over the Ukraine conflict.

Veles Capital analysts said the sanctions on banks were unpleasant for the sector, but not critical.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS was up 1.2% to 1,094.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.2% lower at 2,439.2 points.

