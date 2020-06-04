Rouble joins emerging market slide as oil prices drop

Updates with rouble losses

MOSCOW, June 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell by 1% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, tugged lower by falling oil prices while also tracking a retreat in other emerging-market currencies.

The rouble eased to 69.37 against the dollar at 1339 GMT, slipping from a three-month high on Wednesday. It was down 1.2% to 78.10 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX.

Oil prices dropped on doubts about whether major crude producers will agree to extend record output cuts, with Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, down 0.6% at $39.57 per barrel.

Valentin Zhurba, head of investment at MKB Private Bank, said in a note that the rouble had been strengthening in recent days because of heightened appetite for risky assets, rising oil prices and signs that the coronavirus pandemic is receding.

Analysts say the rouble has benefited from investor optimism about re-openings and economic recovery as coronavirus lockdown measures begin to be lifted.

"We expect these dynamics to drive further, more measured RUB strength," UBS said in a note.

Shares in Nornickel GMKN.MM were down 9% in Moscow as the world's leading nickel and palladium producer said it was flying storage containers to a remote Arctic city to hold river water contaminated by a fuel leak.

Russian stock indexes were trading lower. The dollar- denominated RTS index .IRTS was down 3.5% to 1,257.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 2.2% lower at 2,766.9 points.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth, Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Devitt; Editing by Larry King and Alexander Smith)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

