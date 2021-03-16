Rouble inches lower against dollar, hovers near 3-month high

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble edged down on Tuesday but hovered near a three-month high against the dollar and a seven-month peak against the euro hit in the previous session, supported by a recent recovery in oil prices and local month-end taxes.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 72.99 RUBUTSTN=MCX, after hitting its highest since Dec. 17 of 72.8050 on Monday. The currency lost 0.2% to 87.02 against the euro EURRUBTN=MCX, but still near its strongest level since August of 86.8525 touched on Monday.

The rouble was boosted after reports that the Russian central bank may start increasing rates sooner than later, which became a reminder of what central bank officials said in the past few weeks.

Higher rates make holdings of rouble bonds more attractive and may lead to inflows of capital into Russian markets.

The central bank announced the end of its monetary easing cycle as it kept the key rate at 4.25% last month.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters this week said the central bank is likely to hold the rate again on Friday and may raise it in the coming months. .

"We still think that CBR will keep the key rate on hold at this week's meeting, although it could begin to tighten its stance as soon as April if price pressures continue to build," said Artem Zaigrin, chief economist at Sova Capital.

Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.8% at $68.37 a barrel, extending declines to three consecutive days, as rising U.S. stockpiles added to the risks to a demand recovery after countries, including Germany and France halted COVID-19 vaccinations. O/R

Russian stock indexes were little changed.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was unchanged on the day at 3,584.6, near an all-time high of 3,602.18 it reached on Monday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS rose 0.3% to 1,548.0 points.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

