Rouble inches away from multi-year lows as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict risk lingers

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The rouble recovered from a more than 4-1/2 year low hit against the euro earlier on Tuesday after the central bank said it would increase FX sales, even though clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and rising COVID-19 cases at home weighed on Russian assets.

Russian assets have come under selling pressure this week from fears the country would be dragged into the military conflict in the South Caucasus, but the rouble recovered ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate later on Tuesday.

By 1244 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 78.83 RUBUTSTN=MCX, having earlier flirted with the 80 threshold, a level not reached since March 30.

It was steady versus the euro, trading at 92.24 EURRUBTN=MCX after earlier reaching 93 for the first time since January 2016.

The rouble pared losses after the central bank said it would sell an extra 2.9 billion roubles ($36.38 million) worth of FX a day starting from Oct. 1. It has been carrying out foreign currency interventions to smooth out rouble volatility since March.

Higher FX sales and a seasonally stronger current account surplus could support the rouble in the medium term.

The move, however, was expected, said Dmitry Dolgin, chief economist on Russia at ING, adding that there was no guarantee of a sharp appreciation in the rouble.

"Nearer the end of the year, provided the external background is normalised, we can't rule out a return to more reasonable values in the range of 70-75," he said.

Russian stock indexes fell as Brent crude oil LCOc1, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, slipped 0.2% to $42.25 per barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index .IRTS dipped 0.3% to 1,163.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index .IMOEX was 0.5% lower at 2,911.8 points.

NAGORNO-KARABAKH

Fighting raged for a third day between Russia's neighbour Azerbaijan and its ethnic Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides accusing each other of firing into each other's territory.

The conflict could take a hefty economic toll, said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager at Union Investment, with Armenia already reeling from a decline in remittances and one of the worst hit countries in the region from the coronavirus outbreak.

For oil and gas rich Azerbaijan, the biggest risk is any damage to its pipeline, with the country particularly vulnerable to potential energy export disruptions - a major source of its forex revenues.

Azerbaijan's manat AZN= currency and Armenia's dram AMD= were largely unchanged on Tuesday despite increased tensions.

($1 = 79.7100 roubles)

